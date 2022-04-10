Comparing EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX)

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) and LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for EZFill and LMP Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given EZFill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EZFill and LMP Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million 3.60 -$9.38 million N/A N/A LMP Automotive $30.44 million 1.74 -$4.82 million ($1.06) -4.58

LMP Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.7% of LMP Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and LMP Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill N/A N/A N/A LMP Automotive -1.30% 94.23% 13.58%

About EZFill (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

