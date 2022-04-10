BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $39.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

