Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,416 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,557 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

