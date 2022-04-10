Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.51 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $695.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

