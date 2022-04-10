Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for DuPont de Nemours, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.84 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.