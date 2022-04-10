Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.08, but opened at $29.23. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Flywire shares last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 4,605 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $622,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,683.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,638,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Flywire by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 68,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.66.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

