Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.53. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 183,931 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

