Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 2893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stephens lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

