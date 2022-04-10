CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $238.00 to $260.00. The stock had previously closed at $217.03, but opened at $226.15. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $227.52, with a volume of 55,492 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock worth $28,531,747. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.54. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

