Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $203.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $197.31 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.84 and its 200-day moving average is $280.25.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

