New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

New Gold stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.84. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.