Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS opened at $9.14 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $283.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.