StockNews.com Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.80.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $163.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.09.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

