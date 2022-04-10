Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.87.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.19.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4584712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.