Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$155.36.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

TSE CNR opened at C$156.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$160.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$157.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The stock has a market cap of C$109.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.70. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$125.00 and a 12 month high of C$171.48.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,016,826.07. Also, Director James E. O’connor acquired 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,843,616.47. Insiders sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,488,891 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian National Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.