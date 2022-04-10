Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Cut by SVB Leerink

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IMARA in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.53). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for IMARA’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IMRA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

IMRA stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. IMARA has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $3,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IMARA news, Director David M. Mott acquired 50,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,517.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 488,307 shares valued at $556,539. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

