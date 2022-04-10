HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HORIBA in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HORIBA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HORIBA from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

HRIBF opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. HORIBA has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

