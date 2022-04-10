Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$24.50 at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.77.

Shares of AC opened at C$21.94 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$29.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.00.

In other Air Canada news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602 over the last three months.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

