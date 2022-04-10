Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share.

MC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of MC opened at $44.72 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $77.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

