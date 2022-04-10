MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MTU Aero Engines’ FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

MTUAY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.93. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of $91.69 and a twelve month high of $132.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

