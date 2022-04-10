Oppenheimer Comments on QualTek Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QTEK)

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for QualTek Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QualTek Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on QualTek Services in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

QualTek Services stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. QualTek Services has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers.

