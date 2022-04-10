Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sealed Air Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NYSE:SEE opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. Sealed Air has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

