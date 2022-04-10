National Bankshares Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$14.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (up from C$10.60) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.90 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

Shares of LUN opened at C$12.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.90. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1899989 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares in the company, valued at C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

