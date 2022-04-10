Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$114.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$78.65.

PD stock opened at C$97.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$77.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$30.41 and a 1 year high of C$100.06.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 3.0345106 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total value of C$100,376.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

