SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, April 22nd (NYSEARCA:LOWC)

SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, April 22nd. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, April 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of LOWC stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $134.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.40% of SPDR MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

