Paragon 28 Inc’s (NYSE:FNA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 13th

Paragon 28’s (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Paragon 28 had issued 7,812,500 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of Paragon 28’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $42,541,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $13,058,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $12,611,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $7,994,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter worth $7,076,000. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

