AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AVDX) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

AvidXchange’s (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, April 11th. AvidXchange had issued 26,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $660,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

AVDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at 7.65 on Friday. AvidXchange has a one year low of 6.50 and a one year high of 27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

