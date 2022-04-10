Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CLST) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Catalyst Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 11th. Catalyst Bancorp had issued 5,290,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 13th. The total size of the offering was $52,900,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Catalyst Bancorp’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLST opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.72. Catalyst Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,599,000.

Catalyst Bancorp Company Profile

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

