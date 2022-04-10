Brokers Offer Predictions for Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thryv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Thryv stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Thryv has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.61. The firm has a market cap of $935.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Thryv by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Thryv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,430,080 shares of company stock valued at $44,244,233. 59.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

