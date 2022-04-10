OrganiGram (OGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.64 million.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.34. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.65 and a 52-week high of C$4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$583.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

