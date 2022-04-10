Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Get Landec alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Landec stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Landec had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $129.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landec will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $83,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Landec during the third quarter worth $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.