Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.79. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,250,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $9,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after buying an additional 1,614,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,271,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,323,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,614,000 after buying an additional 689,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

