TheStreet Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research cut LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.00.

LGIH stock opened at $90.28 on Thursday. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $88.13 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.55.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $3,910,011.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $19,846,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

