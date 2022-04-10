Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

