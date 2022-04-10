Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinor ASA Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQNR. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of EQNR opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.