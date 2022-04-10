Critical Comparison: Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) vs. Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) and Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bioqual alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bioqual and Science 37, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00

Science 37 has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Bioqual.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bioqual and Science 37’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioqual $57.68 million 1.40 $6.33 million $6.28 14.33 Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Science 37.

Volatility & Risk

Bioqual has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science 37 has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bioqual and Science 37’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioqual 9.38% N/A N/A Science 37 N/A -146.10% -36.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of Science 37 shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bioqual beats Science 37 on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bioqual (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C. Landon on June 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data. Its platform also provides specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, and connected devices for orchestrating agile clinical trials; and extensive configuration to support virtually any phase of clinical study and any indication. In addition, the company licenses its proprietary hosted technology platform to various life science institutions. It serves large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic institutions, medical device, and biotech companies. The company was formerly known as Science 37, Inc. and changed its name to Science 37 Holdings, Inc. in October 2021. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.