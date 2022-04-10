Square (NYSE:SQ) Earns Buy Rating from Wolfe Research

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.78.

Shares of Square stock opened at $123.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200 day moving average of $170.83. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 397.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,542. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

