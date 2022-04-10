Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Insider Acquires £151.20 in Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hayes bought 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.91) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($198.30).

Paul Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Paul Hayes bought 12,705 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 792 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £100,623.60 ($131,965.38).

On Friday, March 18th, Paul Hayes bought 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 816 ($10.70) per share, for a total transaction of £146.88 ($192.63).

On Friday, February 18th, Paul Hayes purchased 20 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 754 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($197.77).

On Wednesday, January 19th, Paul Hayes purchased 18 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 830 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.93).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 767.80 ($10.07) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 723 ($9.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.93). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 781.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 852.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($14.36) to GBX 941 ($12.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($13.97) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($12.07) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.34) to GBX 940 ($12.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 933.25 ($12.24).

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

