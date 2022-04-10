Cathy Pitt Purchases 5,362 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,362 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).
LON BGUK opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.06. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 257 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of £283.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
