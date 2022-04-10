Cathy Pitt Purchases 5,362 Shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Stock

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt bought 5,362 shares of Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).

LON BGUK opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.42) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 188.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.06. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 257 ($3.37). The company has a market capitalization of £283.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

