Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Buys £19,915.20 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £19,915.20 ($26,118.30).
LON MRO opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 136.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. Melrose Industries PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 108 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 204.06 ($2.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.
Melrose Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
