Clive L. Spears Acquires 12,500 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £21,875 ($28,688.52).

LON:ESO opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 542.30 ($7.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of £80.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19.

Get EPE Special Opportunities alerts:

About EPE Special Opportunities (Get Rating)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.