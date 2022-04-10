Clive L. Spears Acquires 12,500 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO – Get Rating) insider Clive L. Spears acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £21,875 ($28,688.52).
LON:ESO opened at GBX 254 ($3.33) on Friday. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 245 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 542.30 ($7.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 325.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market cap of £80.06 million and a P/E ratio of 14.19.
