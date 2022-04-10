Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 42.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 182.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

