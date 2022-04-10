Ian James Anthony Ferguson Sells 66,239 Shares of Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating) insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($10.03), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($664,561.77).

Shares of ELIX opened at GBX 735 ($9.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £339.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 670.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 684. Elixirr International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 387.93 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 780 ($10.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Elixirr International alerts:

Elixirr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elixirr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elixirr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.