StockNews.com Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.
FWRD stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Forward Air by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
