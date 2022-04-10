StockNews.com Downgrades Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Hold

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Forward Air by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.