Francois Pauly Acquires 20,000 Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) Stock

IWG plc (LON:IWG – Get Rating) insider Francois Pauly acquired 20,000 shares of IWG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £53,800 ($70,557.38).

Francois Pauly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IWG alerts:

On Friday, March 25th, Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of IWG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 269.60 ($3.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28. IWG plc has a 52 week low of GBX 211.10 ($2.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 384.30 ($5.04). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17.

Several analysts recently commented on IWG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.33) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.26).

About IWG (Get Rating)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.