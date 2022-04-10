Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €53.00 by Baader Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($87.91) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €63.86 ($70.17).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €43.98 ($48.33) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 52-week high of €60.24 ($66.20). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

