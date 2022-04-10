Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €12.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.20 ($13.41) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) price target on Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.05 ($13.24).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.02).

