Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €220.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($172.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €228.46 ($251.06).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €201.30 ($221.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €190.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €197.98. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.