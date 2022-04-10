ParkinGo Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.64 million and $2,506.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,753.97 or 0.99902218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026279 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

