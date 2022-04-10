PARSIQ Hits Market Cap of $41.51 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $478,010.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00290753 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006850 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $735.18 or 0.01717886 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

